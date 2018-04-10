Queen and Attenborough share a joke
Video

Her majesty and the naturalist took a stroll around the palace grounds.

The Queen and Sir David Attenborough saw the funny side when they came across a strangely placed sundial in the palace grounds.

The scene is from a documentary, The Queen's Green Planet, to be broadcast on ITV at 9pm on Monday 16 April.

  • 10 Apr 2018
