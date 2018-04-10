Syria 'chemical' attack is barbaric - PM

Media player
Syria 'chemical' attack is barbaric, says Theresa May
Prime Minister Theresa May has described the suspected chemical attack in Syria as "barbaric".
Mrs May, who has agreed an international response is needed with the US and France, said she was working "urgently" with other countries to establish who is responsible.
Medical sources say dozens of people, including children, have been killed in the attack.
10 Apr 2018
