'I was speechless at royal wedding invite'

Royal wedding: Manchester attack survivor 'speechless' at invite
Twelve-year-old Amelia Thompson has been invited to Windsor Castle for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding.
Amelia was left traumatised after witnessing the deadly bomb blast at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester in May 2017.
11 Apr 2018
