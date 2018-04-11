'We will continue our anti-abortion vigils'
Anti-abortion campaigner: 'We will continue to hold vigils'

A landmark 100m "buffer zone" to stop "intimidating" protesters outside a London abortion clinic will not be a deterrent, according to one pro-life campaigner.

