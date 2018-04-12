Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tory MP: 'We declared war on Germany without vote'
As Theresa May prepares for an emergency meeting of her cabinet later, one Tory MP has said she would not need to go to parliament before joining military action on Syria.
Chris Philp told the BBC's Newsnight that recent events, such as the Iraq War, had seen the House of Commons have its say, but historically, votes were not necessary.
-
12 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window