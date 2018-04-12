Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Corrie star on being asked to strip for ad audition
Coronation Street's Nicola Thorp has told BBC Radio 5 live she was once asked to strip to her underwear for a coffee commercial audition.
Speaking to Clare McDonnell, the actor, who plays Nicola Rubinstein said she was confused by the director's request.
In 2016, the former temp worker was sent home after refusing to wear high heels.
-
12 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window