London Bridge: A tale of two cities
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

London Bridge: A tale of two cities

Fifty years ago, London Bridge wasn't falling down, but it was sinking. So it was sold to an American entrepreneur.

Robert P McCulloch bought it for $2.4m (then over £1m), dismantled it and rebuilt it in Arizona's Lake Havasu City.

  • 18 Apr 2018
Go to next video: Revamped London Bridge station to open