Prince Philip waves as he leaves hospital
Duke of Edinburgh waves as he is driven away from hospital

The Duke of Edinburgh has been discharged from hospital following a successful hip replacement operation.

Prince Philip, 96, was admitted to King Edward VII's Hospital in London on 3 April and underwent the planned procedure the following day.

  • 13 Apr 2018
