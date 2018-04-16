Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The UK slave who lived in plain sight
"Sara" was a slave for more than 20 years - partly in the UK.
She worked up to 20-hour days as a cleaner in a UK college, but no-one realised her situation.
Watch the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme on weekdays between 09:00 and 11:00 on BBC Two and the BBC News Channel.
-
16 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window