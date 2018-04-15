Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The care home that makes wishes come true
From learning to drive to being blessed by the Pope, Whitby Dene care home in Eastcote tries to make it's residents dreams come true.
-
15 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window