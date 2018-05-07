Hoping to heal a low-life-expectancy community
Can you make a community healthier?

Life expectancy in Fleetwood, Lancashire, is among the worst in the UK, with diseases linked to diet and drugs claiming lives.

The Healthier Fleetwood programme is planning to change all that.

