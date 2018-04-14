'No alternative' to Syria strikes - May
The prime minister said the use of chemical weapons could not "become normalised" as she defended the UK's participation in air strikes on Syria.

Military bases near the capital Damascus and the city of Homs were targeted by the US, UK and France, after an alleged chemical attack by Assad forces on the Syrian town of Douma.

  14 Apr 2018
