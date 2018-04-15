Video

Jeremy Corbyn has called on world leaders to change their approach to the conflict in Syria.

The US, the UK and France carried out air strikes in response to an alleged chemical attack on the town of Douma on 7 April, but the Labour leader believes such action is not the answer.

Mr Corbyn said it was "time to start looking at things in a different way" and encouraged US President Donald Trump to "pick up the phone and talk" to Valdimir Putin.