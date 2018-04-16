'I forgive Stephen's killers'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'I forgive Stephen's killers'

Stephen Lawrence was murdered nearly 25 years ago. Now his dad says he forgives his killers.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 16 Apr 2018