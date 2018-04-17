Media player
Trevor Phillips: 'Government thought Windrush didn't matter'
Trevor Phillips, the former chair of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, has been speaking to Newsnight’s Emily Maitlis about the treatment of the Windrush generation.
It's after Home Secretary Amber Rudd apologised for how they'd been treated, saying it was "wrong" and "appalling" that some face deportation.
17 Apr 2018
