Harry and Meghan arrive at Commonwealth Youth Forum
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been introduced to about 40 delegates at the Commonwealth Youth Forum.

The forum, which provides a platform for young people to debate challenges facing their generation, is part of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) week.

Harry said Ms Markle was "hugely excited" to be joining him in his duties.

  • 18 Apr 2018
