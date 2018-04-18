Windrush row: I was denied cancer treatment

Media player
Windrush row: I was denied NHS cancer treatment
Albert Thompson - not his real name - was told he would have to pay £54,000 for prostate cancer treatment unless he could produce the right documentation.
Although the 63-year-old is not technically of the Windrush generation - as he arrived in the UK from Jamaica after 1971 - his case has become the focus of much coverage during the current Windrush row.
18 Apr 2018
