The Commonwealth: Who's in, who's out?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The Commonwealth of Nations: Who's in the club?

The Commonwealth Heads of Government are meeting in London

The Commonwealth of Nations has almost a third of the world’s population. But the numbers have changed over the years.

Can you remember which countries have joined and left (and rejoined)?

  • 19 Apr 2018
Go to next video: Harry and Meghan arrive at Commonwealth Youth Forum