Barrow 'playing Russian roulette' with drugs
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Barrow's 'Russian roulette' drugs problem

Police in Cumbria say they've seen a disproportionate number of deaths related to drug abuse in Barrow over recent months.

Drug dealers are travelling from as far afield as London to sell drugs in the town.

The BBC's Michael Buchanan has been investigating the problem.

  • 19 Apr 2018
Go to next video: 'Drugs for sale' message catches dealer