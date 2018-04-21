The make-up artist helping scarred women
'I want to look as good as my friends'

Make-up artist Olamide Fetuga had second degree burns on her face after an accident, and now uses her skills to help other scarred women regain their confidence.

Her project 'PrettyNScarred' has helped victims of acid attacks and gas explosions.

She told BBC Minute: “No matter what you’re going through, you can be who you want to be."

Video Journalist: Patrick Clahane

  • 21 Apr 2018
