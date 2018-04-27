Sugar tax revolt: The Ribena stockpilers

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sugar tax revolt: Meet the Ribena stockpilers
Ribena has added sweeteners to its recipe, in response to the soft drink sugar tax that was introduced earlier this month.
But a number of Ribena drinkers don't like the new version. So they've been stockpiling as many of the old bottles as they can.
