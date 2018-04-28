Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The 12-year-old girl who was banned from playing football
When Caroline Hulme was 12, the Football Association of Wales' rules meant she was no longer able to play football with the boys at her local club. But she took on the system and won.
Eighteen years later, Caroline still has a passion for the beautiful game. She now works for the English FA, where she encourages young girls to try football.
-
28 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window