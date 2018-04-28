Banned from playing football
The 12-year-old girl who was banned from playing football

When Caroline Hulme was 12, the Football Association of Wales' rules meant she was no longer able to play football with the boys at her local club. But she took on the system and won.

Eighteen years later, Caroline still has a passion for the beautiful game. She now works for the English FA, where she encourages young girls to try football.

  • 28 Apr 2018
