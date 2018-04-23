Friendships forged across racial chasm

Media player
Crossing Divides: Bridging Rotherham's racial chasm
Casey and Waj have forged a rare and deep friendship that cuts across Rotherham's ethnic divides.
They met while completing their National Citizen Service (NCS), the government scheme for 16 and 17-year-olds designed to strengthen social cohesion.
Without NCS, it is unlikely the two girls would ever have spoken to each other. Now, they think their example holds lessons for wider society.
23 Apr 2018
