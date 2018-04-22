The Queen celebrates her 92nd birthday
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The Queen celebrates her 92nd birthday

Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her 92nd birthday with a concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London featuring a range of stars.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 22 Apr 2018