Poet Benjamin Zephaniah wants the government to act "immediately" to help people affected by the Windrush scandal.

Some immigrants who came to the UK from the Commonwealth decades ago have been threatened with deportation or refused jobs or healthcare.

Prime Minister Theresa May has said that members of the Windrush generation who have been treated unfairly by the Home Office are to be compensated "where appropriate".

Zephaniah, whose mother was born in Jamaica, said black people were united in their anger about the situation.