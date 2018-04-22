Video
Parents and children 'want more support online'
The health secretary has threatened social media companies with new legislation if they don't do more to protect children online.
Jeremy Hunt has written to firms including Facebook and Google accusing them of "turning a blind eye" to their impact on youngsters and asking them to act to reduce underage use of the platforms.
Professor Sonia Livingstone, an expert on child online safety, said research showed both parents and children would like to see social media companies do things differently.
