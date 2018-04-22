Pilgrims' coach reduced to metal frame

Video

A coach crash in Saudi Arabia which killed four British people was "very disturbing", a travel agent said.

Gulfaraz Zaman, director of Hashim Travel in Blackburn, said the coach was hit by a fuel tanker which then caught fire and set the bus alight on Saturday.

Those killed were from Blackburn and Preston, in Lancashire, travelling from Mecca on an Umrah pilgrimage organised by Hashim Travel.