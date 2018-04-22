Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Pilgrims' coach reduced to metal frame
A coach crash in Saudi Arabia which killed four British people was "very disturbing", a travel agent said.
Gulfaraz Zaman, director of Hashim Travel in Blackburn, said the coach was hit by a fuel tanker which then caught fire and set the bus alight on Saturday.
Those killed were from Blackburn and Preston, in Lancashire, travelling from Mecca on an Umrah pilgrimage organised by Hashim Travel.
-
22 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window