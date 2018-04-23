Martin Lewis: 'Enough is enough'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Martin Lewis on Facebook: 'Enough is enough'
Consumer campaigner Martin Lewis says Facebook has "done nothing" despite his reporting of scammers who use his face on fake ads.
The MoneySavingExpert founder says vulnerable people are being put at risk and "enough is enough".
23 Apr 2018
