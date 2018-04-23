First pictures of royal baby
Royal baby: William and Kate emerge from hospital with prince

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have emerged from St Mary's Hospital, London, with their newborn prince.

The baby, who was born weighing 8lbs 7oz at 11:01 BST, is the fifth in line to the throne and the Queen's sixth great-grandchild.

  • 23 Apr 2018
