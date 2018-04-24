Media player
Decontamination works begin in Salisbury
Specialist teams are testing to ensure that any residual nerve agent used in the attack against former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia is chemically cleaned, or removed and safely destroyed.
Work began near the bench in the Maltings shopping centre where they were found on 4 March.
24 Apr 2018
