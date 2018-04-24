Decontamination works begin in Salisbury
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Decontamination works begin in Salisbury

Specialist teams are testing to ensure that any residual nerve agent used in the attack against former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia is chemically cleaned, or removed and safely destroyed.

Work began near the bench in the Maltings shopping centre where they were found on 4 March.

  • 24 Apr 2018
Go to next video: Salisbury diners should 'wash possessions'