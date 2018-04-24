Gun salutes celebrate royal baby

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Royal baby: Gun salutes and bells welcome new prince
Traditional artillery salutes at Tower Bridge and in Hyde Park in London have taken place to mark the arrival of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's third child.
Bells were also rung at Westminster Abbey to celebrate the birth of the new prince.
-
24 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window