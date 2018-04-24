Gun salutes celebrate royal baby
Video

Royal baby: Gun salutes and bells welcome new prince

Traditional artillery salutes at Tower Bridge and in Hyde Park in London have taken place to mark the arrival of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's third child.

Bells were also rung at Westminster Abbey to celebrate the birth of the new prince.

