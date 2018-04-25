Prince Harry lays wreath on Anzac Day

Video

Prince Harry has laid a wreath at a dawn service at Wellington Arch in London's Hyde Park Corner.

The prince was joined by his fiancee Meghan Markle at the New Zealand memorial to pay tribute to Australia and New Zealand's war dead.

Thousands of military personnel from both countries lost their lives in World War One.

Anzac Day is being marked in several nations including France where the prince's father, Prince Charles, has also laid a wreath.