Sympathy for sleepy Prince William
Duke of Cambridge battles sleep as he sits next to Meghan Markle

The Duke of Cambridge appeared to be struggling with a lack of sleep as he attended a service at Westminster Abbey on Wednesday.

The Anzac Day memorial was his first public engagement following the birth of his third child.

  • 26 Apr 2018
