Video
Robert Cuffe: Survey sees 'long-term decline' in violent crime
Crime figures recorded by the police have shown some of the most serious crimes, such as stabbings and shootings, are on the rise.
However, the Crime Survey of England and Wales - which interviews the public for its results - says the number of violent crimes have remained stable.
BBC News' head of statistics, Robert Cuffe, says many violent incidents go unreported and the survey gives a bigger picture for the two countries.
-
26 Apr 2018