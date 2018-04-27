The Yorkshire farm helping asylum seekers
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The asylum seeker shepherds of Yorkshire

Rodney Beresford welcomes around 100 people a year from places including Kuwait, Somalia and Nigeria.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 27 Apr 2018