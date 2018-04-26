Video

The charity Save the Children UK has said it won't seek any more funding from the government until it can meet the "high standards" expected of it.

The Charity Commission is investigating the handling of sexual harassment allegations against two of Save the Children's former executives.

The charity's CEO, Kevin Watkins, told Radio 4's World at One that the decision had been a painful one.

"I'm heartbroken that we have to scale back our work in areas that… could make a difference for some of the world’s poorest children," he said.