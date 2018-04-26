William: 'Revenge is sweet'
Prince William has warned "revenge is sweet" when it comes to being his brother's best man on 19 May.

Harry, who is marrying Meghan Markle in Windsor on 19 May, was the best man when the Duke of Cambridge married Kate Middleton in 2011.

