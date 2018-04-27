What would happen if Wembley was sold?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
What would happen if Wembley Stadium was sold?
Fulham's billionaire owner Shahid Khan wants to buy Wembley Stadium for £900m. No deal has been confirmed yet and Khan has said that England could continue to play at the Stadium. But that hasn't stopped the reaction...
-
27 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window