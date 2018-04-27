What would happen if Wembley was sold?
Fulham's billionaire owner Shahid Khan wants to buy Wembley Stadium for £900m. No deal has been confirmed yet and Khan has said that England could continue to play at the Stadium. But that hasn't stopped the reaction...

  • 27 Apr 2018
