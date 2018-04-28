Balloons released to remember Alfie Evans

Media player
Alfie Evans: Supporters release balloons to remember toddler
Alfie Evans, the toddler who has been at the centre of a legal battle, has died, nearly a week after his life support was withdrawn.
His parents have paid tribute to him on social media, and supporters gathered to release balloons in his memory.
28 Apr 2018
