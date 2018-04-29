Pro-gamer at 13 'a dream for all kids'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Professional Fortnite gamer at 13 'a dream for all kids'
Kyle Jackson's skills have given him the chance to earn cash playing Fortnite, the hugely popular online game.
-
29 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window