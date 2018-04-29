Wet and windy start to the week

Media player
UK weather: Rain and wind warnings for parts of UK
Parts of the UK have been urged to prepare for a cold and wet start to the week, with weather warnings in place that could mean disruption to the morning rush hour.
Yellow warnings for heavy rain and strong winds have been issued for southern and eastern parts of England on Monday.
Some places could see more than a month's rainfall in one day.
29 Apr 2018
These are external links and will open in a new window