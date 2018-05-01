Undercover Police abuses: How "Monica" ended up in relationship

Media player
An campaigner tricked into a relationship with an undercover officer tells how it happened
A former environmental campaigner who was tricked into a relationship with an undercover officer tells how it happened and why she's seeking justice. "Monica" is challenging the Crown Prosecution Service's decision not to prosecute Metropolitan Police detective Jim Boyling over the relationship 20 years ago.
01 May 2018
