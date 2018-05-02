Charlie Gard parents: We were trolled over son's death

Video

Charlie Gard's parents have said they received online abuse after their 11-month-old son died last year, with one message referring to his dead body.

Some of the abuse was sent on the day of his death, they told Victoria Derbyshire.

Charlie suffered from an extremely rare genetic condition and had been at the centre of a legal row over his treatment.

