Air pollution at 'illegal' levels in UK

Air pollution: People living with 'dangerous' levels, charity says
People in towns and cities across the UK are living with "dangerous and in some cases illegal air pollution", says Sarah MacFayden from the British Lung Foundation.
She says that on some days people with lung conditions, such as asthma, cannot leave the house because pollution makes it difficult to breathe.
02 May 2018
