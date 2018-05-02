Harry and Meghan choose wedding carriage

Media player
Royal wedding: Harry and Meghan choose carriage
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have selected the carriage and horses they will use for their wedding procession.
They will tie the knot on Saturday 19 May at St George's Chapel in Windsor.
