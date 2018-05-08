Could this mug become a collector's item?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Royal souvenirs: What makes something collectable?
With the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle approaching, numerous commemorative memorabilia have been produced to mark the occasion.
But what items are likely to hold their value?
The Travel Show’s Ade Adepitan finds out.
-
08 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window