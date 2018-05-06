Marr announces kidney operation
BBC presenter Andrew Marr is set to have an operation to remove a malignant tumour on his kidney this week.

Making the announcement at the end of Sunday's Andrew Marr Show, the ex-political editor told viewers he would be away "for a couple of weeks or so" while he has the "small, hospital operation".

Marr also urged the audience to be "kind" to whoever was stepping in for him.

