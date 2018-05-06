Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Andrew Marr announces kidney operation
BBC presenter Andrew Marr is set to have an operation to remove a malignant tumour on his kidney this week.
Making the announcement at the end of Sunday's Andrew Marr Show, the ex-political editor told viewers he would be away "for a couple of weeks or so" while he has the "small, hospital operation".
Marr also urged the audience to be "kind" to whoever was stepping in for him.
-
06 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window