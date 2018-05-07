Gun violence mother: 'Please just stop it now'
London gun violence mother: 'Please just stop it now'

The mother of a 17-year-old boy who was killed over the weekend has called for an end to violence on London's streets.

"Let my son be the last and be an example to everyone. Just let it stop," said Pretana Morgan, whose son Rhyhiem was shot in Southwark on Saturday.

  • 07 May 2018
