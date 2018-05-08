How ADHD tablets work for me
ADHD tablets make me feel not broken

Sam Sykes talks to the Victoria Derbyshire programme about having ADHD as an adult.

She says the tablets prescribed by her doctor - slow-acting stimulants - help her get on with her day.

"Boom, they kick in and it's like OK brilliant, no anxiety that's really good.

"I can concentrate for a lot longer and I come out and I don't feel broken".

