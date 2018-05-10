Harry and Megan already got married!
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Watch the other Harry and Megan walk down the aisle

You're cordially invited to the wedding of Harry and Megan. OK, it's not the royal couple.

This Harry and Megan, from Nottingham, just had a free luxury wedding in London after winning a competition for couples with the same names as the prince and his fiancée.

Video produced by Trystan Young and Daniel South.

Listen to more stories from OS on the iPlayer.

  • 10 May 2018
Go to next video: What do you wear to a royal wedding?