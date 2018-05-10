Harry and Megan already got married!

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Watch the other Harry and Megan walk down the aisle
You're cordially invited to the wedding of Harry and Megan. OK, it's not the royal couple.
This Harry and Megan, from Nottingham, just had a free luxury wedding in London after winning a competition for couples with the same names as the prince and his fiancée.
Video produced by Trystan Young and Daniel South.
Listen to more stories from OS on the iPlayer.
-
10 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window